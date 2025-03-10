Claims That Alyssa Milano Is Selling ‘All Her Properties In Red States’ Go Viral But Have Already Been Debunked

Despite a recent report, Alyssa Milano is not selling “all of her property in red states.”

The story surfaced on Threads and X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend. It claimed that the Charmed actress had sold her property in “red states” and planned to leave the U.S. following a “heated conflict” with the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk.

However, according to Check Your Facts, there is no evidence that Alyssa Milano plans to sell her properties in red states. The claim appears to be “satire.”

Check Your Facts also reported that the claim originated from the satirical website SapceXMania, which published the story “Alyssa Milano To SellAll Red State Properties, Plans Move to Blue States: ‘I Don’t Feel Safe Here.’”

The story claimed that in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Election victory and the “surge of Republican wins in red states,” Milano had announced her decision to sell her properties in red states and relocate to a blue state.

SpaceXMania has a disclaimer that reads, “NOTE: This is SATIRE, It’s Not True.”

SpaceXMania aims to bring the “freshest fake news, some sassy analysis, and good dose of satire.”

The website further cleared up some details with Check Your Facts. “The respective post originated as Satire,” the website confirmed. “But it was stolen and posted without the disclaimers.”

Alyssa Milano Did Have a Feud With Elon Musk, Causing Her to Deactivate Her X Account

Although the previous story was declared “satire,” Alyssa Milano did have a feud with Elon Musk. The long-running spat was among the reasons she deactivated her X account.

The Daily Mail reported Milano had closed her account just weeks after Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election.

Milano received heavy criticism in 2022 after selling her Tesla for an electric Volkswagen to boycott Musk. He later became a huge supporter of Trump.

“I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter,” she wrote. “Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model.”

Milano was among the celebrities who deactivated their X accounts following the election. Others who left the social media platform were Mark Hamill, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephen King.