Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ and ‘Tron’ Star, Dead at 69

Cindy Morgan, who became famous for playing Lacey Underall alongside Chevy Chase in Caddyshack, has died. She was 69.

The Palm Beach Country Sherriff’s Office confirmed Morgan’s death with Fox News On Jan. 6 that Morgan passed away “a few days ago” from “natural causes.”

Morgan’s roommate alerted the police after she returned to their shared Lake Worth Beach on Dec. 30. She had been away for the holidays and knocked on Morgan’s door to say ‘hello,” but Morgan did not respond. She called 9-1-1 when she smelled an odor coming from inside.

When police arrived, they found the actress dead. As of now, no foul play is suspected, but an official investigation is underway. The roommate shared that she’d last seen Morgan alive on Dec. 19.

There are no further details at this time.

Fans Grieve the Sudden Loss of Cindy Morgan

Cindy Morgan is best known for her role in Caddyshack, but she also starred in movies such as Tron, and series like Matlock, The Love Boat, Harry and the Hendersons, and The Larry Sanders Show. But when news of her death dropped, people remembered her for more than just her acting.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Chicago's Cindy Morgan. Before starring in "Caddyshack" and "Tron," Cindy was a DJ at the old WSDM-FM. What a lovely and talented and warm presence. pic.twitter.com/5tO5mB3qjF — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) January 6, 2024

This one hits a little harder than most. No secret I'm a TRON fanatic, but in those early Facebook days, I sent a friend request to Cindy Morgan and she accepted and I had a chance to talk to her every now and again and she was super kind with her time and my Qs. RIP. pic.twitter.com/zlXtsDiHxL — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) January 6, 2024

Cindy Morgan is survived by her daughter Chelsea Morgan.