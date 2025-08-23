Christine Baranski, 73, Fuels Dating Rumors with 26-Year-Old Pop Singer: ‘Love is Love’

Christine Baranski and pop singer King Princess set the rumor mill spinning after recently stepping onto the Mamma Mia red carpet hand-in-hand.

Videos by Suggest

Perhaps what grabbed folks’ attention is the massive age gap: the Chicago star creaks in at age 73, while the singer (real name Mikaela Mullaney Straus) is a nubile 26.

King Princess set the internet abuzz on Wednesday after sharing highlights from the high-profile August 18 appearance on her Instagram. In the first photo, Christine Baranski strikes a pose in a shimmering silver suit, holding hands with King Princess, who sports a chic newspaper-print button-down paired with sleek black trousers. In a second photo, Baranski drapes her arm around the young music artist.

“Love is Love,” the singer wrote alongside the snaps, not at all fueling the fire of romance rumors.

King Princess and Christine Baranski hold hands at the gala re-opening night of “Mamma Mia” on August 18. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Of course, onlookers were quick to speculate in the comments section over the hinted May-December romance.

“Obsessed with whatever is going on here,” one internet denizen wrote. “If you really pulled Christine Baranski…. Holy s***, I bow to you, bro,’ another fan beamed. “How does it feel to live MY DREAM?!?” another onlooker wondered. “Never hide your love,’ yet another onlooker insisted.

Christine Baranski Once Said She was ‘Profoundly Bonded’ to King Princess

However, representatives for Baranski swiftly dismissed the romance rumors.

“Christine and King Princess are strictly friends and nothing more. They have never been in a relationship, nor are they now,” a rep ruthlessly told Page Six.

The outlet reveals that the two stars first crossed paths in 2024 on the set of Nine Perfect Strangers. During their time working together, Baranski developed a strong connection with her co-star, who is openly lesbian.

“We sat at the bar, ordered our martinis, and suddenly we’re talking about our grandmothers who deeply affected and influenced our lives. I think that’s where we profoundly bonded,” Baranski gushed to Interview Magazine in the spring.

An open romance might not be in the cards, but Baranski seems more than happy with the royal connection she’s formed with King “Love is Love” Princess.

She told Interview Magazine that their friendship is “the greatest gift,” and proclaimed King Princess a “wildly talented young woman who’s so opinionated, deeply funny and witty.”

“We’ve curiously bonded and wanted to remain friends. That’s a great gift,” Baranski added.

Baranski married British actor Matthew Cowles in 1983, and they remained together until his death in 2014 (making her very on the market…). Meanwhile, King Princess has dated actress Amandla Stenberg and creative director Quinn Wilson.