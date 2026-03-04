Christina Applegate Recalls When She Realized Her Marriage to Ex Johnathan Schaech Was a Mistake

Nearly 20 years after her marriage to Johnathan Schaech came to an end, Christina Applegate opens up about the wild reason she knew the relationship wasn’t going to work out.

Videos by Suggest

In her new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, Applegate gave interesting advice for single readers. “If you go on a first date with a guy and you don’t like his shoes, run.”

She further observed, “Shoes are a telltale sign of whether or not a relationship will last.”

While she didn’t name him, Applegate recalled details about her marriage to Schaech.

“For our first date, he had shown up in boots,” she wrote. “But not even cowboy boots. I think they were supposed to look like a cowboy boot, but they missed the mark by a wide margin.”

She then stated, “The whole time during that dinner, I remember thinking, ‘Those shoes are so bad. Bad shoes, bad shoes, bad shoes, bad shoes.”

Despite the bad shoes, Applegate continued seeing Schaech. The couple got married in 2001.

However, the marriage didn’t last, with the exes splitting in 2007.

Applegate Called Her First Wedding a ‘Master Class in Anal Perfectionism’

Recalling more details about her marriage, Applegate stated the wedding was a “master class in anal perfectionism.”

She also stated the wedding ceremony was a “choreographed within an inch of its life.”

The actress even admitted she had doubts about the relationship on their wedding day in 2001.

“But that wasn’t the worst thing,” Applegate recalled. “The worst thing was the moment I walked around the corner and into the ceremony. One of my favorite songs was playing, and when I looked hard at the face of my husband-to-be, I thought, ‘Oh f—. F—, oh f—.'”

However, she chalked up the doubts as self-sabotaging. “I kept thinking, ‘Don’t be that guy. Don’t be that guy. Don’t be that guy. You’re sabotaging. You’re sabotaging.'”

She further wrote. “Because there I was in my custom gown, the center of this beautiful f—ing wedding filled with all the perfect that you could possibly imagine. And I knew right then that this was not the man for me.”

Applegate then pointed out that her ex-husband had checked all the boxes and was seemingly perfect for her. “My future husband had more than $3.50 in his bank account and didn’t rely on me monetarily,” she added. “Handsome fella. He liked sports, so Dad was on board … he disappointed no one, except maybe me.