Christina Applegate Debuts Fashionable Walking Sticks For First Public Appearance After MS Revelation

Christina Applegate is updating fans on her “new normal” after her MS diagnosis. The actress shared a photo of some fashionable walking sticks for an upcoming public event and was met with support from a famous friend who also has MS.

Applegate Calls MS Diagnosis ‘A Strange Journey’

Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021, tweeting, “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

MS, or multiple sclerosis, is an autoimmune disease that affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. It can affect each person differently. Applegate has been documenting her MS journey on social media, so it’s no surprise she shared her preparations for her first public appearance since her diagnosis.

The Actress’ Fashionable New Walking Sticks

In a new tweet, the actress shared pictures of walking sticks and wrote, “I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff.”

I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff. pic.twitter.com/O543p1G4vS — christina applegate (@1capplegate) October 27, 2022

The sticks are made of black and clear plastic, and each boasts a different design. Some have sparkles, while others have stripes and beaded chains. It’s unknown what this “important ceremony” is, but some are guessing that it’s the Season 3 premiere of Netflix’s Dead To Me, in which Applegate stars. Whatever the occasion, the walking sticks look more like a fashionable accessory than anything else.

Blair’s Supportive Words: ‘Loving You Always’

Supportive messages for Applegate have poured in from all directions since her diagnosis, including one from a celebrity who knows all about living with MS. Selma Blair, a longtime friend of Applegate’s, revealed her own MS diagnosis in 2018.

In reply to her tweet about her diagnosis, Blair wrote, “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love.” Applegate replied, “Love you sister. Our kids are so weird.”

Love you sister. Our kids are so weird — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 11, 2021

Blair has been using a walking stick on red carpets since her diagnosis and told InStyle that she’s glad to have them. “I was so happy because it meant I could wear my heels,” the actress said of her walking stick.

Applegate and Blair have been friends for years, so it’s great to see that they each have someone to lean on who can truly understand what they’re going through.

