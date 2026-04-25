Chris Rock’s New Romance Revealed

Comedian and actor Chris Rock has sparked widespread attention after recent public outings revealed a possible new relationship with DJ and creative producer Simone Henault.

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Photographs taken in late March 2026 show Rock and Henault spending time together in New York City, where they walked through Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood and shared a kiss on a park bench. The images were shared by The Daily Mail.

Observers also spotted the pair together in Santa Monica, California, earlier in the month. Reports describe the two leaving a restaurant together before appearing again on the East Coast, where additional displays of affection drew public attention.

Henault works as both a DJ and a creative producer and previously held a role at Google. She has maintained a relatively low public profile compared with Rock, whose decades-long career in comedy, film, and television has kept him in the spotlight.

Relationship Between Chris Rock And Simone Henault Not Officially

Despite the public sightings, Rock has not confirmed the relationship. Representatives for the comedian have not issued an official statement, and he has continued to keep details about his personal life private.

The apparent romance marks a notable moment in Rock’s personal life more than a decade after his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock in 2016. Since then, he has maintained a relatively low profile regarding his relationships, though he has occasionally drawn attention for rumored connections to other public figures.

The recent images represent one of the clearest glimpses into Rock’s current personal life. In multiple photos, the pair appear relaxed and comfortable, smiling and engaging in casual conversation during their outings. Their public displays of affection suggest a close connection.

Public reaction has centered on curiosity about Henault and the nature of the relationship. Media coverage has highlighted her professional background and the couple’s appearances together, while noting the absence of direct confirmation from Rock himself.

As attention continues to build, Rock’s approach reflects a consistent pattern of maintaining privacy despite public interest. For now, the sightings offer the only insight into what appears to be a new chapter in the entertainer’s personal life.