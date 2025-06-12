Chris Robinson Has Died

Chris Robinson, a soap opera actor who was best known for his roles in General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful, passed away earlier this week. He was 86 years old.

Videos by Suggest

Robinson died a little after midnight on June 9 at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona. Actor and musician MJ Allen, who worked with the late actor on the 2022 film Just for a Week, confirmed the news.

“My good friend Chris Robinson, aka ‘Dr. Rick Webber has died,” Allen wrote in a Facebook post. He also confirmed that Robinson had been in heart failure for some time. He noted this was the late actor’s official cause of death.

Allen went on to praise his late co-star for his acting achievements over the years. “His more than 100 roles in television and feature film span from 1957-2022,” Allen pointed out. “Most notably, his longtime role as ‘Dr. Rick Webber’ on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital, made him a worldwide television star.”

He was further known for his role as Jack Hamilton in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Robinson made appearances on other TV shows, including Barnaby Jones, CHiPs, Fantasy Island, and Murder She Wrote.

“Chris enjoyed charging around on his ATV quad (having done his own Hollywood stunts for many years),” Allen pointed out. “And embellishing [his] medieval-inspired ranch complete with organic orchards.”

Allen went on to share that Robinson is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jacquie Shane-Robinson. She acted alongside him in all three of his final films. He is also survived by his sons, Shane, Coby, Christian, Taylor, Christopher Robinson, and Christopher Lance, as well as his adopted son, Robb Walk, and five grandchildren, Ivy, Ava, Daey, Brooks, and Knox.

Genie Francis Pays Tribute to Her ‘General Hospital’ Co-Star Chris Robinson

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), former General Hospital star Genie Francis paid tribute to her co-star Chris Robinson.

“I am so sad,” she wrote in the post. She also shared a snapshot of her and Robinson getting married on the show. “He will be missed.”

I am so sad, he will be missed. @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/MvEzjXNGbA — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) June 11, 2025

General Hospital also took to X with a tribute to Robinson.

“General Hospital’s enduring legacy owes a debt of gratitude to Chris Robinson and his portrayal of Dr. Rick Webber,” the post reads. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends as they mourn the loss. May he rest in peace.”