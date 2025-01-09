Child Actors from ‘School of Rock’ Tie the Knot 22 Years After Starring in the Iconic Film

More than 20 years after starring in the iconic film School of Rock, former child actors Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli tied the knot in a grand New York City ceremony.

Videos by Suggest

In her latest Instagram post, Hale shared photos from the big day.

“Special thank you to everyone who contributed to an unforgettable day,” she wrote. Hale tagged all the vendors she and Massagli used for the big day.

She also shared a photo with the caption, “They Met as Child Actors in School of Rock. Now They’re Married.”

According to the New York Times, Massagli and Hale first met when they were 10 years old on the set of Jack Black’s School of Rock.

Hale portrayed the role of backup singer Marta, aka “Blondie,” as Black’s character dubbed her. Massagli was Frankie, aka Tough Guy, who was part of the band’s security team.

Massagli told the media outlet that he noticed Hale during auditions.

During her audition, Hale performed a rendition of “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from Gypsy.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that girl’s really, really, really something else,’” Massagli stated.

While auditioning for his role, Massgali performed the only song he knew, “Crazy Train,” by Ozzy Osbourne.

After the duo landed their roles, they started filming together one year later in New York. Hale said all of the child actors in the film quickly became friends and bonded during school time and on set and trips to Benihana.

However, Hale and Massagli admitted they didn’t have crushes on each other while filming School of Rock.

The Child Actors Reunited While They Were in College

After the film’s production wrapped, the child actors remained in touch through group chats.

Both Hale and Massagli quit acting. Massgali became a lawyer and works as a music product counselor for TikTok, while Hale is an OB-GYN sonographer.

Fifteen years after the film premiered, Hale and Massagli reunited while pursuing degrees at neighboring Florida universities.

“We thought that was kind of it,” Massagli said. “But we just kept grabbing dinners and going out for the weekends. We were like, ‘Something’s brewing here.’”

“Even though it wasn’t romantic, that familiarity we had and our families had when we were younger, really cut through some of those early relationship hurdles,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Hale admitted she knew Massagli was her “endgame” shortly after they reunited.

“I knew very early,” she recalled. “I actually said to one of my close friends, I remember being in an Uber on the way down to Miami one weekend and we were going out and I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna marry this guy.’”