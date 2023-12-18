Chiefs Coach Weighs in on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Romance

Months after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their romance, the Kansas City Chief’s coach Andy Reid weighs in on the popular relationship.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Reid had nothing but praise for Swift and Kelce. “She’s got a great guy she’s dating right now,” the NFL coach stated. “So I’m happy for both of them.”

Reid also spoke to Outkick’s The Five Spot about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in October. “I knew her from Philadelphia; her dad was a big NFL fan, so I had met her when she was real young, and her dad. I joked about setting Kelce up, and, you know, I’m just saying! She’s a good girl, she’s into it, we’re glad she’s here.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating earlier this fall and the Bad Blood songstress has been attending most of his games during the 2023 NFL season. Swift made headlines over the weekend when she was caught on camera dropping the f-bomb after Kelce took a big hit during the Kansas City Chiefs/New England Patriots game.

During her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview, Taylor Swift opened up about attending some of Kelce’s games and learning to love football.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift declared. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Taylor Swift also spoke about how her relationship with Kelce came to be. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she recalled. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift stated that by the time she attended her first Chiefs game, they were already a couple. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor Swift went on to add that both she and Kelce are showing up for each other and no one else matters. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Prior to dating Kelce, Swift had dated actor Joe Alwyn for six years.