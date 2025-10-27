Cheryl Hines Breaks Silence on RFK Jr 2024 Text Message Scandal 

One year after the news broke about the alleged inappropriate text messages between RFK Jr and former New York Magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi, Cheryl Hines finally speaks out about the situation.

While appearing on The Katie Miller Podcast, Hines spoke about the text message incident.

“Bobby had been running for president, and it was an exhausting year-and-a-half of headlines and rumors and articles and chaos,” the actors said, per Politico Playbook. “And at that time, I thought, ‘This is more chaos and more rumors.’ And um, it was a lot.”

Hines then brushed off the situation by subtly taking a shot at Nuzzi. “I think you always have to consider the source, right?” she said. “So that’s where I start. And then it ends with a conversation with Bobby.”

The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum also said, “I don’t know this person. Don’t know their intention. I could guess, but I won’t. But you can if you want.”

The Journalist Had Spoken Out About the Situation Between Her and RFK Jr

In a statement to PEOPLE, Nuzzi admitted the “nature of some communication” between herself and a “former reporting subject” turned personal. She then said that she “did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source” during the time.

“The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict,” Nuzzi shared. “I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

Nuzzi has since left New York Magazine. She now works for Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, a source told the publication that Cheryl Hines had “barely spoken” to RFK Jr after the scandal went public.

“She’s embarrassed because he got caught,” the insider said at the time.

Hines and RFK Jr refused to comment directly on the scandal during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. However, Hines did defend her husband, whom she has been married to since 2014.

“I don’t think there’s any point ot going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it,” she said. “Bobby and I talk about everything, so that’s how we move through everything, and we’re really good friends and we trust each other.”