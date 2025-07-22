‘Cheers’ Guest Star Tom Troupe Has Died

Tom Troupe, a veteran stage and screen actor known for appearances on TV shows like Cheers and Star Trek, has died.

Troupe passed away from natural causes at his Beverly Hills home on Sunday morning, his representative confirmed to CBS News. He was 97 years old.

Mark Cocanougher, Troupe’s nephew, also shared the news on Instagram in a heartfelt post.

“My uncle, Tom Troupe, died peacefully at home this morning,” Cocanougher wrote alongside a photo of his uncle. “He had a lovely, full life, and an equally graceful departure. His dear son, Christopher Troupe, was here all day yesterday, and that was such a source of peace for them and for me.”

“I know that Tom and my aunt, Carole Cook, touched many lives, and I’m grateful for any positive impact they have had among so many friends and fans through their work and generous spirit,” he added.

Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, Troupe moved to New York in 1948 to pursue acting. He served in the Korean War and earned a Bronze Star, according to CBS News. After his service, Troupe returned to New York and made his Broadway debut in 1957 in a production of The Diary of Ann Frank.

Tom Troupe’s Prolific TV Career

A decade later, Troupe relocated across the country to Los Angeles, where he built an extensive career, appearing in over 70 television shows, often in memorable single-episode roles.

Per IMDb, Troupe appeared in Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, The Fugitive, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and The Wild Wild West. He also co-wrote and starred in the 1968 film Sofi, based on Nikolai Gogol’s Diary of a Madman.

Meanwhile, Troupe made a memorable appearance in a fan-favorite episode of Cheers, the season five classic, “Chambers vs. Malone.” In the episode, Diane (Shelly Long) is convinced that Sam (Ted Danson) will propose to her, but when the moment finally comes, chaos ensues, landing Sam in court on an assault charge. Troupe played the exasperated judge presiding over the absurd case.

Tom Troupe as Judge William E. Grey alongside Shelley Long as Diane Chambers in the 1987 ‘Cheers’ episode ‘Chambers vs. Malone.’ (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Troupe continued his stage career, acting in productions of The Lion in Winter, Fathers Day, and The Gin Game, which he performed alongside his late wife, Carole Cook, who passed away in 2023.

Tom Troupe and his wife Carol Cook circa 2016. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Troupe is survived by his son Christopher Troupe, daughter-in-law Becky Coulter, granddaughter Ashley Troupe, and nieces and nephews.