Which Zodiac Sign Is The Cheapest? The Answer Is Written In The Stars

The light of the Moon might be romantic, but the light of the Zodiac is harsh and fluorescent. It reveals the best and worst of us: our strengths, weaknesses, quirks, and intentions. While it isn’t always pretty, it’s almost always helpful.

From the least loyal to the easiest to trick, our Zodiac profile can speak to parts of ourselves we don’t consciously recognize. The Zodiac not only reveals who is the most generous, but it also points out which sign is the starry Scrooge.

The stars have offered their two cents, and as it turns out, this sign is the cheapest of them all.

The Cheapest Modality

Modality is the largest celestial category with three options split between 12 signs: cardinal, fixed, and mutable. Modalities symbolize universal life conditions. They also mark where in the season a specific sign occurs.

Cardinal sits at the beginning, fixed is in the middle, and mutable brings up the back. Out of these three modes, the cheapest by far is fixed. For fixed modes, their universal life condition is one of preservation.

Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius are the three fixed signs. These signs seek to preserve their assets—physical, emotional, or otherwise. Consequently, they rarely loosen their purse strings unless they absolutely have to.

Most Frugal Element

The next largest category is element, containing four: Earth, Fire, Air, and Water. Of these four elements, the most frugal is Earth. Earth signs are grounded, practical, and patient. They are masters at delayed gratification and have no problem saving their pennies for a rainy day.



Will any day ever be rainy enough to justify a splurge? Probably not, but it helps these signs feel more responsible than hoarder-y. Moreover, Earth signs are naturally drawn to the finer things in life. And in order to afford said finer things, you have to know how to save. The three signs savviest at savings are Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.

This Planet Pinches The Most Pennies

(NASA images/Shutterstock.com)

We normally associate Venus with love and romance, but this nearby planet governs much more than that. Venus also controls self-love, finances, and luxury—the “treat yourself” planet, basically. And while Venus has no problem splurging now and then, they hold fast to their money until that time comes.

Venus governs two signs: Libra and Taurus. In a natal chart, one’s Venus placement signifies how they express love to themselves and others. It also offers insight into how tightly they pinch their pennies.

This House Hoards Their Cash

All twelve natal houses govern specific aspects of daily life, and each house has a corresponding Zodiac sign. From the expansive and subconscious to the minute and tangible, the stars’ placement in these houses dictates which area of our life our horoscope affects. The second house is the House of Value.



The House of Value governs material and emotional wealth. It controls our physical assets, mental resources, self-worth, and sense of security. When things go awry in the second house, it often manifests as money troubles, low self-esteem, or unstable relationships.

The Stingiest Sign Among The Stars

Taking all of this into account, one Zodiac sign comes out stingier than the rest. And really, the universe stacked the celestial cards against them. This is a fixed Earth sign whose ruling planet is Venus and who sits in the second House of Value.

Thus, the cheapest sign of all is Taurus. Their occasional splurges and desire to spoil those they love might not make them an obvious contender. However, they’re only able to spend freely because they know when not to spend.

Taurus will hold onto every last penny until they know they’re buying or investing in something worthwhile. Their notoriously stubborn natures do not make them susceptible to fraud, pushy salespeople, or frivolous spending. Slow and steady is the name of Taurus’s game, and their finances are no exception.

This frugal nature only becomes a problem when Taurus goes into “all or nothing” mode. If they’re not careful, they can miss out on opportunities by being too tight with their purse strings. Alternatively, they’re liable to get swept away by luxury and not know when to stop.

Taurus can keep a handle on their dual nature by carefully choosing the company they keep. Taurus benefits the most from a small group of loved ones that play into both sides of their personality. Virgo and Capricorn encourage Taurus to remain grounded and selective with their spending. But more whimsical signs, like Aquarius and Leo, can help Taurus remember to live a little—after all, these hard-working signs deserve it.

More From Suggest