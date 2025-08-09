Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ Model Daughter Reveals She Was Almost Kidnapped

Sami Sheen, the 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, recently shared a harrowing experience on social media.

This week, the OnlyFans model shared on TikTok that she narrowly avoided being “sex trafficked” while spending time with friends in a restaurant parking lot late Monday night.

“We didn’t leave until midnight … we were outside taking photos… we were there for five minutes,” Sami recalled in the clip.

Image via TikTok / @samisheen

Sheen recounted how the alleged kidnapping attempt rapidly escalated.

“Out of nowhere, this man comes up to us asking for money,” she explained. She explained that after informing him she had no cash, he persisted, repeatedly asking if she could transfer money using apps like Zelle or Venmo.

Another man emerged, and Sheen claims her instincts instantly took over.

“The second I saw this man, I had the worst feeling in my stomach … like ‘get the f*** away from him right now,”’ she detailed.

Sami Sheen Recalls Following Her Instincts to Safety

She explained that the man began by asking if she spoke Spanish, followed by saying things she couldn’t quite make out, before reaching into his back pocket.

“I reach into my purse and pull out my pepper spray. I opened that b****, and he saw that …he started to pull a card out,” Sheen claimed.

Without a second thought, she and her friend sprinted toward her car.

“We immediately book it and get into my car … locked the doors,” she alleged.

Sheen’s message to her followers is to always follow your intuition.

“I’m usually very aware of my surroundings, and I did not notice this man,” she revealed. “This is your sign to be even more aware…”

Of course, Sheen’s fans showed their support following her ordeal in the comments section.

“ALWAYS trust your gut!” one onlooker declared. “As someone who escorted for 10 years, ALWAYS follow your gut instinct. Don’t worry about offending a stranger. Just go with your gut,” another TikTok user echoed.

“Good for you for trusting your instincts! You are always right! Your pics prove it! Scary!” a third onlooker added.