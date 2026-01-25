Charlie Kirk’s Widow Tells Media Outlet to ‘Go Touch Grass’ Over Criticism About Her Wardrobe

Refusing to hold back, Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika tells the Washington Post to “go touch grass” over the media outlet’s criticism of her wardrobe.

Earlier this month, Washington Post fashion writer Ashley Fetters Maloy shared her thoughts about Erika’s fashion choice, stating that the outspoken Republican was “walking a fine line in a glittering pantsuit.”

“Kirk, a mother to two toddlers, continues to take on public-facing leadership duties while promoting traditional ideas about prioritizing marriage and motherhood,” Fetters Maloy wrote. “And her clothes are attempting to walk the same high wire.”

The Washington Post writer further stated, “Her styling of late suggests that she’s aware that she now needs to be able to blend into mainstream, secular, political contexts well enough to be taken seriously — but not so well as to be mistaken for a career woman or a feminist.”

Confirming that she had heard or read the critique, Charlie Kirk’s widow made her thoughts known about it during Turning Point USA’s inaugural “Make Heaven Crowded” tour kickoff.

During the event, Erika discussed the Garden of Eden, linking Eve’s “fixation” on the forbidden fruit to the distractions people often face when they fail to focus on the important parts of life.

“And that is our day and age right now,” Erika explained. “There’s this kind of curiosity that is so innocent and God-given, which is precious. And that’s the type where you’re searching for more beautiful things, and the eternal things.”

Erika then said that the distractions pull people away from what really matters.

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Slammed the Media Outlet for the Criticism

As she continued to speak about distractions, Erika slammed the Washington Post for the fashion criticism.

“I had a Washington Post article come out about the clothes that I wear. Like, very slow news day out there,” she said. “If you are now attacking a widow’s attire, like, that’s where we’re at.”

Erika further stated, “If you would like to know, Washington Post, I’m wearing a black outfit with a pair of Air Forces because I’m a sneakerhead. So if you would like to know what I’m wearing, you can call me, and I’d be happy to explain that I just wear what I wear because it’s comfortable. I don’t have a stylist. Like, I don’t really care. I just am myself.”

She then declared, “Again, go touch grace. Go walk in nature. Charlie loved to hike. Like, maybe take up hiking as a hobby? Just throwing it out there.”