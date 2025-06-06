chappell-roan-shows-off-tattoos-in-new-selfies

Pop star Chappell Roan swapped her avant-garde drag glam for a bold new look: barely-there makeup and bikini selfies. Bonus: it also showed off some rarely seen ink the “Good Luck Babe!” singer sports on her arms.

On Monday, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a more natural version of herself, free from stage makeup, elaborate costumes, and her signature larger-than-life hairstyles.

In the photos, the singer chose a fresh, natural look, skipping her usual white face makeup. She also opted out of bold eye shadow, lashes, and lipstick, instead wearing a simple clear gloss on her lips, along with basic eyeliner and mascara to highlight her eyes.

However, the young singer’s signature long red curls aren’t going anywhere. In a video from the post, she gives them a playful toss, running her hands through her hair.

In other snaps, Chappell Roan flaunted her sleek figure and youthful vibe in a cheeky bikini moment. The swimsuit was a simple yet bold black combo—classic top paired with side-tie bottoms that did all the talking.

Striking a pose with her head tilted just so and her gaze smoldering over her tattoo-adorned arm, she served up a vibe as intricate as her ink, which seems to feature insects, playing cards, and ribbons.

“I am actually normal,” she wrote alongside the post.

Fans Gush Over Chappell Roan Stripped Down Selfies

Of course, fans were blown away by the stripped-down look Chappell Roan sported in the candid post.

“I just fell to my knees in a Walgreens parking lot,” one gobsmacked onlooker wrote in the comments. “Forever love your hair,” a second fan gushed. “The last pic has me calling an ambulance because I am unwell,” yet another lovelorn fan added.

“You look so healthy and happy like omg hello goddess,” a fourth fan chimed in.