Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Complain They’re ‘Blocked From Pursuing Lucrative Business Opportunities’ Tied to ‘His Intellectual Property’

The brothers of late actor Chadwick Boseman have asked a Los Angeles court to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, as administrator of his estate. They allege that she has failed to distribute assets and has prevented the family from pursuing business opportunities connected to the actor’s intellectual property.

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According to a petition filed by Derrick and Kevin Boseman on behalf of their parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, Ledward has not complied with a 2022 court order requiring the distribution of estate assets following Chadwick Boseman’s death in August 2020.

The actor died at age 43 without a will. This left California probate law to determine how his estate would be divided, however.

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The filing alleges that Ledward has retained unilateral control over the estate for nearly six years.

The brothers claim their parents still remain entitled to 25% of the estate. However, they claim Ledward has not given their parents assets that include a $40,000 long-term care policy, royalties, residual payments, and intellectual property rights.

Derrick and Kevin Boseman contend that Ledward has blocked the family from pursuing “lucrative business opportunities” related to Chadwick Boseman’s intellectual property.

The petition argues that her exclusive control over the estate has prevented Leroy and Carolyn Boseman from participating in decisions involving their son’s legacy. This has denied them financial opportunities tied to his name, likeness, and creative rights. The filing also alleges that she continues to benefit through Chadwick Boseman Inc., a company she controls.

The brothers have asked the court to appoint attorney and forensic accountant Jason Rubin as successor administrator. They argue that an independent fiduciary would ensure transparency, complete an accounting of the estate assets, and carry out the distributions required under prior court orders.

The court has not ruled on the petition. If granted, the request would transfer administration of Boseman’s estate from Ledward to a court-appointed fiduciary while probate proceedings continue. The dispute centers on estate management and distribution, and the allegations remain subject to judicial review.