celebrity-personality-announces-pregnancy-after-her-1st-child-died-from-sids

A beloved TikTok celebrity surprised fans by revealing her pregnancy after her first baby died from SIDS.

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Indeed, Australian TikToker Varuca Salt, who boasts over 2 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, announced she’s expecting again. She dropped the news in a video shading her estranged husband. The two married in Las Vegas just two weeks after meeting… then split less than two months later in December.

In a series of videos, Salt (real name Kimberley Summer Hartley) repeated allegations she had previously made online against her husband.

“At least he didn’t baby-momma me,” she quipped, announcing her new pregnancy. “Somebody else did.”

She then posted another video with a positive pregnancy test, telling followers she’s “known for ages.”

In another plot twist, Salt shared that she had been trying to get pregnant last year. After it didn’t happen, she “made peace with it” and went on birth control, only to find out she was expecting after all. She also clarified that her estranged husband is not the father, explaining that she’s six weeks pregnant but hasn’t been with him since early December.

Varuca Salt reveals her latest pregnancy. (Image via TikTok/ @VerucaSalt444)



For his part, Salt’s estranged husband (a musician who goes by @digiipremium on Instagram) told PEOPLE that the claims were “false” and just part of “her screwed up narrative of social media content.”

That said, the plot thickens… Salt revealed on March 16 that she was expecting twins…

“There’s two of these mother f—ers in there,” the 27-year-old wrote alongside a snapshot of an ultrasound showing two embryos.

Varuca Salt Opened Up About Losing Her 1st Child to SIDS

In 2024, Salt’s son, Cash, died in his sleep less than two months after he was born.

The influencer, known for her makeup tutorials and for calling out other creators on TikTok, later revealed to Rolling Stone that her son died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). In an interview with the outlet, she opened up about the difficulty of having people speculate online about the cause of her son’s death.

Back in October, internet celebrity Varuca Salt announced she was getting hitched in Vegas while doing her makeup and munching on potato chips. (Image via TikTok/ @VerucaSalt444)

“You don’t think I want a reason? I want a reason, but I’ll never have one,” she told the outlet. “I don’t think it’s fair for people to act like I did anything wrong or to try and fill in the blanks when my baby is dead. They get to be hateful and then move on with their life after one scroll. And this is my life 24/7. This is how it will be for me forever.”