Celebrity Hair Stylist Dies of Cancer: Kim Vō Was 55

Kim Vō, the celebrity hairstylist known for his work with stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Uma Thurman and his appearances on Extreme Makeover, has died.

Vō’s husband, Adeel Khan, announced his death on Instagram on Jan. 24. In the post, Khan shared that the 55-year-old was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018.

“My beloved husband, best friend, partner in life & business, Kim Vo, has taken his final breath,” Khan began in the post.

“Diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018, he fought valiantly, winning many battles along the way and exceeding all medical expectations under the care of Dr. Lawrence Piro and his incredible team at Angeles Clinic and Cedars-Sinai. Ultimately, God decided it was time for our angel on earth to return home,” he added.

Khan shared that, instead of flowers, Vō had asked for donations to be made to the Kim Vo Foundation, which honors and supports “hair, beauty, and fashion creatives also affected by cancer.”

According to TMZ, Vō was a trusted hairstylist for celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Uma Thurman, and Pamela Anderson. His television credits include serving as a judge on Bravo’s Shear Genius, starring in Paramount+’s Blowing LA, and appearing on shows like Extreme Makeover, per IMDb.

Friends and Loved Ones Pay Tribute to Celebrity Hair Stylist Kim Vō

Friends and loved ones shared tributes and condolences in the comments section.

“I’m so sorry he was such an amazing human. Filled with such light and love xo,” Tori Spelling wrote.

Kim Vō alongside Paris Hilton and Tanya Tucker in 2008. (Photos by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM/Mirage)

“Oh, what an amazing person he was. Kind and always smiling, heartbreaking 🕊️ sending love 🙏,” YouTube star Trisha Paytas added.

“Sending so much love. He was such a kind and sweet person. 🤍🕊️,” Nicky Hilton wrote.

Meanwhile, in a statement shared on the Kim Vō Salon’s official website, Khan revealed that Vō’s final wish was to leave behind a legacy of helping others.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky,” Vō began in a statement penned before his passing. “I’ve experienced love, happiness, and meaningful relationships on and off screen. I don’t need anything more, but I do want to use the platform, knowledge, and success I’ve worked so hard for to help others.”

“Everything I’ve been blessed with also belongs to the communities that have made me who I am. I want my life to be celebrated with joy, positivity, and now, health-first vigilance. That is the meaning of life. That is the meaning of my life,” Vō added.