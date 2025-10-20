celebrity-couple-calls-off-divorce-trial

A celebrity couple has called off their divorce trial due to child custody issues.

Videos by Suggest

According to Us Weekly, Jodie Turner-Smith’s legal team filed court documents on Oct. 14 requesting that her divorce trial with estranged husband Joshua Jackson, which was scheduled to begin on Oct. 15, be taken off the court’s calendar.

Turner-Smith’s legal team stated that she and Jackson had worked out a custody agreement for their daughter, Juno, outside the courtroom and didn’t need the trial after all.

“[Turner-Smith and Jackson] are in the process of negotiating a custody agreement,” the legal team’s request reads. “The parties will return to the [private judge they hired] to resolve any impasses in the proposed custody judgment.”

The celebrity couple had been going back and forth about the custody agreement, resulting in them scheduling the divorce trial.

Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson in 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. The actress requested joint custody of her daughter Juno and asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.

The Celebrity Couple Ordered Divorce Trial After Disagreeing With Which School Their Daughter Should Attend

Although they initially came up with an agrement in May, the former couple was unable to agree on which school Juno should attend.

While Turner-Smith stated a 2024 agreement allowed her to pick the school, Jackson disagreed with the school that Turner-Smith picked. He also disagreed with the proposal that Juno would spend legnthy amount of time with her, without any breaks, while she worked overseas.

“I don’t think it’s good for Juno to go for as long as you have proposed without seeing either parent, whenever it is reasonably possible for us to avoid without putting undue stress on Juno,” Jackson wrote in a letter to Turner-Smith. “I think that maximixzing contact should be our guiding light thorugh all of these conversations and planning of parenting time.”

“Juno needs both of us,” Jackson pointed out. “Ideally exactly equally.”

Also in the letter, Jackson objected to his ex’s planned trip to Morocco.

“I do not agree for Juno to travel with you to Morocco,” he stated. “I will need much more information, dates, places, hotels, security, your work schedule, etc and a meaningful discussion with you prior to considering any specific travel to Morocco or anywhere else for that matter.”

In response to Jackson, Turner-Smith stated she appreciated his point of view and was “glad we agree that our shared goal is to provide Juno with as much stability, consitency, and meaningful time with both of us as possible.”