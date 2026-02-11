celebrity-chef-accused-of-driving-while-high-on-cocaine

Celebrity chef and My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge has been accused of driving while high on cocaine.

According to The Advertiser, the TV personality was arrested in Maroubra just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 of last year.

At the time, the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command police had been doing random drug and alcohol testing. After being arrested, Fassnidge allegedly tested positive for two drug tests. He was then charged with driving a vehicle, illicit drug present in blood.

He was to appear in court earlier this month for the first time since he was charged with allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine. However, Deputy Chief Magistrate Theo Tsavdaridis announced there had been a “misunderstanding” about the court date. The hearing was rescheduled for Mar. 4.

Tsavdaridis pointed out that a plea must be entered on the rescheduled hearing date.

The celebrity chef first appeared as a guest judge on My Kitchen Rules in 2012. He has since appeared on Better Homes and Gardens.

Fassnidge Previoulsy Spoke About How Chefs ‘Burn Out’ Quickly Due to Difficult Lifestyle

During a 2016 interview, Fassnidge opened up about the difficult lifestyle that leads to chefs being “burn out.”

“It’s a hard life, it’s the highest divorce, drugs, drink, suicide industry,” he explained. “Living with a chef is very hard, it’s not good. We are the worst people in the world.”

However, he said he and his wife, Jane Hyland, have promised to keep kitchen drama out of their everyday life.

“The rule we had was you can go crazy at work, but you don’t take it home,” he said. “It doesn’t always happen like that.”

The couple first met in 2000 and were married in 2008. They share two children.