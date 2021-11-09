Hummus Recall In 23 States Due To Undeclared Allergen

If you have an allergy to pine nuts, put down the pita chips and step away from the hummus. Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods has issued a voluntary recall on Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hummus. The recall is in response to an inaccurate back label that didn’t list pine nuts, a common allergen, as an ingredient.

Included in the recall are 23 states which span the continental US. Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin are all included in the recall.

Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus can be found in Whole Food’s Market, Walmart, Publix, and several others. The affected product is a 10 oz plastic container with a UPC Code of 044115403028. It is a refrigerated product with a “Sell by Date” of DEC 12, 2021 (32I21).

“No other products produced by Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc. are affected by this recall,” an investigation concluded, according to a statement from the FDA.

For more information or to request a replacement contact Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods at [email protected] – reference Organic Mediterranean Hommus.

No Confirmed Sicknesses

While no sicknesses have been confirmed, someone with a severe allergy to tree nuts could have a potentially life-threatening reaction. Tree nuts, a common food allergy, include almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, pistachios, and walnuts. While pine nuts are considered a seed, some people with a nut allergy can also have a severe reaction to pine nuts.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, symptoms of a tree nut allergy can include the following:

Abdominal pain, cramps, nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Difficulty swallowing

Itching of the mouth, throat, eyes, skin or any other area

Nasal congestion or a runny nose

Nausea

Shortness of breath

Anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening reaction that impairs breathing and can send the body into shock

Seek immediate emergency care if you suspect a severe allergic reaction. For long-term care, seek treatment from an allergist.