CBS Game Show Accused of Using ‘Fake’ Prize Item

The CBS game show The Price Is Right has been accused of using a fake rip-off item as a prize. And the original artist is not pleased one bit.

The Price Is Right features many prizes, but one artist was not expecting to find a rip-off of one of his products. And not just any rip-off, but one he’s been battling for some years.

Shocked, he took to Instagram right away to highlight the incident and provide proof.

Richard Moonstreet is a London-based artist who handmakes adorable ceramic ornaments.

Six years ago, he designed a vase (named the Round Boy). Pleased with his design, he “got it protected by the ICO in the UK.”

“This protects the design as original in the UK/EU against unauthorised direct copies,” he elaborated. However, as always, his design got grabbed by mass producers who flooded the online markets with cheap fakes.

And one landed in the hands of The Price Is Right.

Game Show Blindsides Artist By Offering Fake As A Prize

Moonstreet has been reporting the fakes online wherever he sees them. But Amazon has been very reluctant to take action despite the proof presented.

“There’s a very phoney company called ‘MOUGIGI’ profiting off me and Amazon refuse to act. I had mostly given up trying.”

He included a photo of the phoney item being used in the game show.

“So imagine my surprise when the f–king PRICE IS RIGHT @therealpriceisright used the FAKE item as a prize on a recent airing. With no due diligence or care from them to make sure they were promoting a genuine product rather than a fake copy of something I have poured a lot of hours into. Really shameful.”

He then offered to send the show a real Round Boy vase to use on the show. “Feature that? Do me a solid? And make good on how you’ve just promoted an entirely ripped off copy of an independant artist.”

I can’t imagine the disappointment of seeing a rip-off get national screen time after fighting so long to protect the intellectual property.

“Higher or Lower? They couldn’t get any Lower!”