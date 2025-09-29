CBS Crowns $750,000 Reality TV Show Winner

CBS’s long-running reality TV show Big Brother announced its latest winner on Sunday, awarding a $750,000 grand prize.

Videos by Suggest

It was a landslide victory for Hollis, a 25-year-old attorney who used her social skills to win Big Brother 27, according to USA Today. While runner-up Vince Panaro had more competition wins, Hollis won when it counted. She secured the final Head of Household title against frontrunner Morgan Pope and immediately voted her out, removing her biggest obstacle. Hollis then delivered a masterful final speech, winning in a near-unanimous vote.

Hollis walked away wth the $750,000 grand prize.

She secured a decisive 6-1 victory, with only Pope voting for Panaro. As the runner-up on the reality TV competition, Panaro, who was criticized for betraying several of his allies, receives $75,000.

ASHLEY HOLLIS is a Big Brother winner. Respect on her name! 👏🏽 🤎



So so so so proud of her 🎉 #BB27 pic.twitter.com/2API2H2dqt — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) September 29, 2025

Meanwhile, Keanu Soto was voted America’s Favorite Player, earning a $50,000 prize. The dungeon master, also the fifth jury member, garnered over 65% of the votes. Rachel Reilly and Will Williams completed the top three for the award.

The attorney later revealed she went into her final speech with plenty of confidence.

“Oh, I knew I was gonna beat Vinny,” Hollis told Entertainment Weekly after winning the reality TV competition.

“I knew I was gonna hit with my speech and my questions, and I knew he was gonna get nervous,” she continued. “But I’m more in shock about winning the final HOH. When I won the final HOH and I beat Morgan, the competition beast, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I might win this game!’ That was why I was so in shock. I got all four questions right in a row, and then I was in shock when Julie stopped the game and was like, “It’s over. Ashley won!” I was like, ‘What?'”

Realty TV Competition Show Winner Reveals What She Plans to Do with Her $750,000 Prize

Hollis also told EW what she plans to do with her $750,000 payday.

“Well, firstly, I am very good with my money, being that I’m an attorney, so I’m definitely not going to spend it,” she told the outlet. “I’m going to live within my means, how I’ve been living this whole time.

She also revealed plans for a big family trip.

“I want to take my whole family on a trip,” Hollis gushed. “I’ll definitely give a good chunk of my money to my parents, just because they’ve given everything to me my entire life.”

“They’ve supported all of my dreams, all my ambitions,” she added.”Whether it was competitive dance when I was younger, going to modeling and casting calls and acting and all the things. So I really want to pay them back for everything that they’ve done for me. And then the rest I’m just gonna save and maybe buy a house in a few years and do all the adult grown-up things. I mean, I’m 25, so I’m still really young. But yeah, I’d love to make a really good investment and I’m thinking in a home.”