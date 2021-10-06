Cashews Recalled Due To Potential Glass Shards In Mix

If you have cashews sitting in your pantry or cupboard, you should probably take a minute to give the package a quick inspection. This is because SunTree Snack Foods has announced a voluntary recall of their cashew products. The reason being? Well, there could be glass pieces in the mix.

Four Brand Names Affected

SunTree Snack Foods has announced this voluntary recall of cashews—sold under the Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brand names—out of an abundance of caution. It was sparked by a customer who reported finding glass pieces in their container of cashews.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), no injuries have been reported so far. However, SunTree Snack Foods went ahead with the recall in an effort to “protect public health.”

“Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is cashews that were an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall,” SunTree wrote in its press release.

Products Included In Recall

The packages involved in the recall were distributed to retail stores in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Harris Teeter Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, 8 ounces, best buy dates 7/15/2022 and 7/16/2022

Harris Teeter Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, 8 ounces, best buy dates 8/2/2022 and 8/3/2022

Harris Teeter Roasted Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces, 32 ounces, best buy date 8/31/2022

Harris Teeter Tropical Trail Mix, 15 ounces, best buy dates 9/17/2022 and 9/18/2022

HEB 100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces, 12.4 ounces, best buy dates 6/15/2022, 7/2/2022, 7/7/2022, 8/16/2022-8/19/2022, 9/10/2022-9/13/2022, 9/17/2022, and 9/18/2022

Happy Belly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces, 40 ounces, best buy dates 7/14/2022 and 7/15/2022

Happy Belly Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces,16 ounces, best buy date 7/15/2022

Happy Belly Salted Cashews Halves & Pieces, 16 ounces, best buy dates 7/14/2022 and 7/15/2022

Happy Belly Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces, 40 ounces, best buy dates 7/13/2022 and 7/14/2022

Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix Prince & Spring, 44 ounces, best buy dates 8/25/2022, 8/26/2022, and 8/27/2022

Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix, 28 ounces, best buy dates 8/17/2022 and 8/18/2022

Any consumer who purchased a package or the recalled cashews can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, call the company’s customer service line at 1-480-6900 extension 219 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm (Central), Monday through Friday.