cardi-b-not-asking-for-child-support-amid-divorce-from-offset

Last week the music industry was turned on its head when rap superstar Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband, Offset. But that was not the only major news the Grammy Winner had to announce.

The Invasion of Privacy artist also announced that she and Offset are expecting their third child together.

Cardi B Shuts Down Offset Child Support Rumors

Divorces can tend to get pretty nasty. Especially ones like this that are currently under the microscope of the general public. But so far, the divorce between Offset and Cardi appears to be pretty mellow. She recently shut down rumors that she would be requesting child support from Offset in the divorce filing.

“Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids,” she wrote in the comments section of the Jasmine Brand’s Instagram post.

“Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media so I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine. Even with my filling I’m not asking for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one.”

Source Says Star’s Divorce Was Imminent

Cardi B was married to Offset for seven years. She also recently announced that she and the former Migos member are expecting a third child together. One source told PEOPLE that Cardi splitting from offset “wasn’t an easy decision.” However, she knew that it was the necessary one for her to make.

“She has two kids already, is pregnant and is also a working mom. She’d love to have a great marriage too, but she needs to end it,” the source said.

The source also notes that it was not just one particular event that ended the divorce. It was the culmination of several things that occurred during their marriage.

They also said that the couple’s split has been “a long time coming.”

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s not just one issue,” the source added. “She’s matured a lot. She knows exactly what she wants her life to look like. She’s super focused on her kids and work.”