Candice Bergen’s Husband Marshall Rose Dead at 88, Cause of Death Revealed

Candice Bergen’s husband, Marshall Rose, died on Saturday at age 88.

The real estate developer and philanthropist died from complications with Parkinson’s disease.

Rose’s online obituary praised him for how he “consistently modeled a life worth emulating,”

“His effortless gravitas paired with his quick humor and genuine respect for all individuals made him a gifted and compelling leader… A dedicated father and grandfather, Marshall had high expectations for those around him. As a doting dogfather to his beloved goldendoodle Jerry, he instilled similarly high expectations.”

Bergen was married to French film director Louis Malle from 1980 until his death in 1995. After avoiding dating for years, the five-time Emmy winner was set up with Rose — also a widower — by 60 Minutes producer Don Hewitt and his wife, Marilyn Berger.

Bergen Resisted Dating Following the Death of Her First Husband

“Marshall was in on it,” Bergen told CBS in 2015. “Don and Marilyn invited me to their apartment for dinner. Then he called up, like, two days before and said, ‘Oh, and a man’s gonna pick you up. His name is Marshall Rose.’ And I went, ‘OK.’ And I just saw Marshall and I went, Hmm.’”

“He was just a very handsome, present man,” she recalled. “He had beautiful eyes. And I just thought, ‘I trust this man completely.’ Yeah, and by dessert I was sort of in his pocket.”

Rose was born in Brighton Beach in 1937, and was a life-long New Yorker, earning degrees at City College, NYU and CUNY. He founded The Georgetown Company in 1978, which went on to oversee projects like Frank Gehry’s iconic IAC building and the renovation of Madison Square Garden.

Rose’s “proudest contribution,” according to his obituary, however, “was his 30-year tenure on the board of the New York Public Library including two terms as chairman.”

“He spearheaded the creation of the Science, Industry and Business Library; the renovation of the main reading room in the flagship 42nd street branch; and the revitalization of Bryant Park,” it reads.

Marshall Rose and Candice Bergen Married in 2000

Following their “surprise” meeting, Rose and Bergen married in 2000 and would have celebrated their 25th anniversary this year.

The pair enjoyed their golden years together, sharing in family life, enjoying quiet dinners and beloved TV shows like The West Wing, Bergen told the New York Times in 2020.

“My life is a very tiny life now,” she said at the time. “I don’t mind it, frankly. For someone in their 70s, it’s not a tragedy.”

Bergen and Rose also spent time celebrating their blended family. She and Malle shared one daughter, Chloe, while Rose and his late wife Jill, had two children: Wendi and Andrew. Between them, they were grandparents to six.

“His family carries on his legacy of fierce compassion, stubborn persistence, and commitment to cheering on the Knicks,” Rose’s obituary continues. “His wisdom, strength, and generosity of spirit will be remembered by the countless people whose lives he touched.”