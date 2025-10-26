camila-mendes-just-got-engaged

Riverdale alum Camila Mendes is engaged, and her actor beau just popped the question…

A representative for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that Rudy Mancuso, 33, proposed to Mendes, 31, on Friday.

“She thought she was going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead,” an alleged insider told the outlet. “Rudy proposed to her in front of their family and friends.”

Rudy Mancuso and Camila Mendes attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO’s ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ on October 20, 2025, in Burbank, California.(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

But the party didn’t stop there…

“Around 11 p.m., they were still celebrating, so they went to Glen Powell’s tracksuit and tequila-themed birthday party,” the insider dished, proving that nothing says “engaged” quite like a themed bash.

Mendes’ engagement ring, a large diamond on a silver band, as reported by PEOPLE, was prominently displayed when she and Mancuso attended Powell’s birthday party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The couple entered the venue hand-in-hand, clearly delighted. Mancuso then kissed his fiancée’s cheek.

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso announce their engagement while arriving at Vas Morgans' Halloween Party in LA. pic.twitter.com/n6WT8yRZ6F — 📸 (@metgalacrave) October 25, 2025

The Do Revenge actress wore a blue cropped tracksuit vest with matching pants, while the musician and YouTube star opted for a beige sweater over a white shirt and black pants.

Camila Mendes Called Her Romance with Rudy Mancuso ‘Something I Actually Have Never Felt Before’

Mendes and Mancuso first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 after the actress posted a photo on social media of Mancuso kissing her cheek.

By January 2023, Camila, who was previously linked to her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton, opened up about her relationship. She stated that while she was in the “honeymoon phase,” the relationship felt different from her past dating experiences.

“I’m really trying to temper myself here,” the actress admitted on the Going Mental podcast. “I don’t wanna speak above and beyond, but I feel like I’ve known him my whole life, and that’s something I actually have never felt before.”

Their romance became Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2023. Mendes shared a photo of them kissing, captioned: “Meu valentine. te amo so much.”