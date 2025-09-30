California Woman Strips Down During School Board Meeting In Wild Moment

A Californian woman took a dramatic measure when trying to make a point in a school board meeting. And it was stripping down to her bikini.

Beth Bourne, 50, tried to send a strong message when she attended the Davis Joint Unified School Board meeting on September 18. A woman’s rights activist who chairs the Moms for Liberty in Yolo County, protested against school policies on locker room access. And she did so by demonstrating her point.

In the wild video, as shared by Fox News, you can see her standing before the board as she undresses down to her bathing suit.

“I’m a parent in the Davis Unified School District, and I’m here today to talk about the policies you have for the locker rooms in the junior high schools,” she began. “Right now, we require our students to undress for PE class. So I’m just going to give you an idea what that looks like when I undress.”

Then she took off her top to reveal her bikini. She didn’t get far into her point before fully undressing and getting cut off.

School Board Members Made Uncomfortable By Stripping Speaker

She continued, “So right now, this school district is saying that, depending on a child’s transgender identity, that they can pick which bathroom they want.”

She got cut off when she went to say, “So we have, right now at this school district, we have children self-identifying into different bathrooms just based off of their—”

The Vice President called a recess.

She tried to continue speaking, but to no avail. “I’ve got to finish my comments. You are violating my First Amendment right,” she tried to argue.

After the recess, she was allowed to continue speaking, but she undressed again, resulting in another recess. This one for 30 minutes. They moved on after that.

Beth Bourne spoke to CBS on September 29. She said she felt she needed to try something different after fighting the matter for years.

“If the adults don’t feel comfortable watching someone, and I’m a 50-year-old woman, how can they expect girls to feel comfortable doing that in the locker room?” she questioned. “I thought I made a really good point.”