Bystanders Help Save 7-Year-Old’s Life After Critically Injured In Car Crash

The family of a 7-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a car crash has thanked two bystanders who helped save his life, according to PEOPLE. This horrible crash happened on Columbia Parkway around 4:30 PM in Ohio on August 6, per WLWT.

Videos by Suggest

7-Year-Old Suffers “Devastating Injuries” In Car Crash

Police reported that a 25-year-old crossed the highway’s center line while driving westbound. She was driving a Honda and hit a Volvo traveling eastbound with a 34-year-old female driver. In the 25-year-old’s backseat was the 7-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Cincy Fire & EMS posted a photo of the crash’s destructive aftermath. One car was on its side, while the other’s front was demolished.

Our Firefighters are on the scene of a serious auto crash on Columbia Parkway. 3 injuries are reported, 2 are critical. @CincyPD has the road closed in both directions between Delta and Wm H Taft. pic.twitter.com/2gz5ExL2Wl — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) August 6, 2025

“Our Firefighters are on the scene of a serious auto crash on Columbia Parkway,” it said. “3 injuries are reported, 2 are critical.” Cincy Police Department shut down the road in both directions to clear the crash site.

Michael Askin is the father of the boy who was also identified as Michael. WCPO reported that his girlfriend, Jonni Evans, and his son were involved in the crash.

As soon as he got the call about the crash, he sped to the crash site. “When I got the call, I flew here, was driving fast,” said Askins.

How Two Bystanders Saved 7-Year-Old’s Life

The father then revealed that two bystanders helped pull his son from the car. They noticed Michael wasn’t breathing, so they performed CPR. Eventually, first responders arrived and rushed the boy to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Although Evans sustained a broken hip, knee, ankle, femur, and shoulder, the boy’s “devastating injuries” were worse. Michael had three spinal fractures, a lacerated abdominal aorta, and brain swelling.

Doctors also had to remove most of his small intestine, all while Michael was losing a lot of blood. He required a blood transfusion, which was a lot for Askins to take in.

“When I first seen him, all the tubes in him and all the blood all over him,” said the father. “It took a toll on me.”

After all that, Michael is stable and recovering. This is mainly thanks to the bystanders who swiftly administered CPR at the crash scene. When asked what Askins would tell the men who helped his son, he said this:

“If it wasn’t for you, my son, he wouldn’t be here at all, fighting what he’s fighting right now,” said Askins. “So, thank you.”

No matter what Michael went through, his father is thankful that he’s alive. “I’m just happy that he’s here,” he continued. “I need them way more than they need me.”

Meanwhile, the other driver is in recovery. Askins hoped that the Volvo driver was alright too.