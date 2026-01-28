Buc-ee’s Addresses Big Rumor About Its New Store

Looks like the buzz about Buc-ee’s building its biggest location yet might be as overstuffed as one of their legendary brisket sandwiches.

On Jan. 20, outlets like The New York Post got a little ahead of themselves by claiming the beloved travel center was building the world’s largest convenience store. The report described a massive 76,245-square-foot location in Fort Pierce, Florida, that was set to open next year.

The Post reported this behemoth would sprout at I-95 and Indrio Road. It’s reportedly set to boast 120 gas pumps and 18 EV charging stations for the modern traveler. Plus, with over 700 parking spaces, you might need a map just to find your car after grabbing your brisket sandwich.

The Post also claimed the new location would be bigger than its Luling, Texas, store, which already occupies 75,593 square feet.

But pump the brakes, Beaver Nuggets lovers.

Shortly after the news dropped, Buc-ee’s stepped in to clear the air, addressing the rumors that St. Lucie would be home to the new largest Buc-ee’s.

“Contrary to recent reporting that the proposed project in St. Lucie, FL, will be our largest store, Luling, Texas is, and will remain, the largest Buc-ee’s Travel Center in our fleet!” Stan Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee’s, explained in a press release.

“Planning departments throughout the country have different parameters for reporting building sizes in official planning documents,” Beard added. “This is an example of that confusion. What remains consistent will always be our clean restrooms, friendly staff, and great brisket sandwiches,” he concluded.

Buc-ee’s Says Its Luling, Texas Location Remains the World’s Largest Convenience Store

The Buc-ee’s in Luling, Texas, known as the largest Buc-ee’s location in the country, spans 75,000 square feet, according to the company’s website. It also features 120 fueling stations.

An aerial view of the Buc-ee’s in Luling, Texas on June 12, 2024. This location is the world’s largest convenience store, featuring over 100 gas pumps and a 75,000-square-foot store with thousands of food and beverage options. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Of course, a few math whizzes out there may be getting out their rulers and calculators based on some of the stats.

However, while the proposed St. Lucie, Florida, location is slightly larger in square footage, Buc-ee’s maintains that its Luling, Texas, store is and will remain the largest…