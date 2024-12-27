Bryant Park’s Holiday Market in NYC Catches Fire in New Photos

A massive fire erupted on Friday morning at the iconic holiday market in NYC‘s Bryant Park, engulfing a stall in flames.

Videos by Suggest

The blaze began at approximately 9:20 a.m., sending thick plumes of smoke and flames rising from a shed housing four small food-related businesses. The structure, located within the park on West 40th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, was the scene of the blaze, according to the FDNY per The New York Post.

@ABC7NY Fire at Bryant Park right now pic.twitter.com/iS7uoptNBq — 310 Baby 🦋 (@JackieeeO) December 27, 2024

“We found a fire in the kiosk behind me, approximately 6 feet by about 40 feet long,” FDNY Chief of Battalion 9, Joe Castellano, explained to reporters. “There was fire in there throughout.”

Purported insiders informed The Post that the blaze likely began as a trash fire, which then spread to the shed. However, the cause of the initial trash fire remains unclear.

A photo reportedly captured a small booth named Seapark, known for its lobster rolls and seafood fries, engulfed in flames. Moments later, images of the market reveal the fire escalating into massive, towering flames.

Bryant Park Christmas Village is on fire 🔥 #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/031iZ2D6He — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) December 27, 2024

However, FDNY Chief Castellano assured that the situation appeared more severe than it was.

“There was slight damage to the adjacent kiosk. There was some heat impingement on the roof of the ice skating rink behind the kiosk on fire,” Castellano explained. “No real fire spread, just some flame impingement, and you see a little browning of the white roof structure.”

The NYC Holiday Market Fire Was Brought Under Control by 10 A.M.

By approximately 10 a.m., the blaze was brought under control, according to officials. Fire marshals are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, Castellano added.

"At about 9:23 this morning, we received a report of a fire in Bryant Park. Units arrived shortly thereafter and found a fire in the kiosk, approximately six feet by 40 feet long. We had a couple of separate occupancies inside that area. There was fire in there and throughout.… pic.twitter.com/Jfhcq0PrLT — FDNY (@FDNY) December 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Bryant Park officials extended their gratitude to New York’s bravest.

“We are grateful for the FDNY’s quick response to the incident that occurred earlier today,” a Bryant Park spokesperson said. “The Rink and The Lodge are currently open. Most of The Holiday Shops have reopened. We expect all the Holiday Shops that were not affected by the fire to reopen later today.”

Officials confirmed that no injuries were sustained in the fire.

The fire happened around 10 days after another blaze in Herald Square’s busy shopping area on Broadway, between West 35th and West 36th Streets. The fire destroyed 18 shops that sold items like bratwurst, glass ornaments, and T-shirts, according to an online fundraiser set up for the vendors.

However, Castellano stated that the two similar fires seem to be purely coincidental.

“I don’t think they were a concern at all,” the chief insisted. “I just think we had two fires.