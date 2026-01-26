brooks-nader-speaks-out-after-being-romantically-linked-to-a-list-actor

After being romantically linked to Ben Affleck, Brooks Nader speaks out about what is really going on between her and the A-list actor.

Videos by Suggest

The famed model responded to a post on Instagram reporting that she and Affleck have been “hooking up” by declaring the two have actually never met.

“Haven’t met him in my life,” she wrote in the post’s comment section.

Brooks Nader was previously married to Billy Haire from 2019 to 2024. She then dated her Dancing With the Stars pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, on and off until April 2025.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month, Nader spoke about her relationship with Savchenko.

“I was newly divorced, and I told them, ‘Give me the hottest, douchiest guy,’ and they gave me Gieb,” she explained. “I felt as though there was so much sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse.”

Since her split from Gleb Savchenko, Brooks Nader has been romantically linked to Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Shaun White, Dakota Mortensen, and now Ben Affleck.

For his part, Ben Affleck has seemingly lived in a quieter personal life since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalized in early 2025. The exes married in 2022, nearly 20 years after they ended their first engagement. They were married until mid-2024.

Brooks Nader Just Wants to Flirt in Peace

The rumor response comes just a couple of months after Nader confirmed she was single and free to flirt.

“I swear I’m single, and if I’m flirting, you’ve been there too,” she told Us Weekly in November 2025. “Don’t judge me. Let me flirt in peace.”

Nader further shared, “My poor dad, though, calls me every other day, and he’s like, ‘Now who’s this one? Now, there’s another one. Now who’s this one? And what am I supposed to tell my friends in Louisiana?'”

“And I’m like, ‘I’m having a damn conversation.’ It’s so crazy,” she noted.

Nader then spoke about the rumors that she and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Dakota Mortensen were dating.

“I love all of the Mormon Wives, and I love the show. We’re both in the Hulu gang, and I just met him for the first time,” she said. “We were just chatting like normal people, and it got spun out of control. There was a rumor that we left together, and I actually left with my sisters. We went to dinner, so things spun out of control.”