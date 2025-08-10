Brooke Hogan’s Husband Posts Special Tribute to Her Father Hulk Following the WWE Legend’s Funeral

Continuing to mourn the loss of his father-in-law, Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan’s husband, Steven Oleksy, publicly pays tribute to the late WWE legend.

Admitting he had “mixed feelings,” the former NHL player wrote a special message to Hogan while sharing photos of the wrestler with him and Brooke.

“While I may not have been part of the journey from the very beginning, I was fortunate to witness the kind of love my wife had for you,” Oleksy wrote. “A love so powerful it set a bar I can only hope to reach as I begin my own journey as a father to our daughter.”

He further stated the love Brooke had for Hulk was “deep, unwavering, and beautifully raw” through the good times and bad.

“She loved you with everything she had,” Oleksy continued. Her mission in life was ot protect you. That kind of love doesn’t fade.”

Noting he feels they left a lot of “conversation” on the table and many questions unanswered, Oleksy shared, “While I try to understand that, I thank you – for blessing me with a wife whose love and loyalty can’t be bought, and whose strength has made me stronger than I ever thought possible.”

“I can only hope Molly Gene grows up to love me the way her mom – your daughter – loved you,” he pointed out. “As I told you in one of my last text messages, no one in Brooke’s life can replace you. But my promise to you is this: I will love, care for, and protect your daughter with everything I have. I will honor you by giving her my love – fully, fiercely, and endlessly. And I will always work to make you proud.”

Brooke Hogan’s Husband Previously Revealed Hulk Had ‘No Interest’ in Meeting the Couple’s Twins

Days after Hulk Hogan suddenly passed away, Brooke’s husband revealed the wrestler didn’t have any interest in meeting the couple’s twins.

Brooke and Steven welcomed their twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, earlier this year. During a recent interview, Oleksy recalled how he reached out to Hulk about a month and a half after the twins’ birth.

“I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at,” he said. “But there was no interest.”

Oleksy then said Brooke’s brother, Nick Hogan, claimed he would come over to the house with Hulk to meet the twins. However, the visit never happened.

Hulk Hogan suddenly passed away on Jul. 24 at the age of 71. The cause of death was an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. He was also battling cancer at the time of his death.