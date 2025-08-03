Hulk Hogan’s Son-in-Law Reveals the Late WWE Legend Had ‘No Interest’ In Meeting His and Brooke’s Twins

Giving the public an inside look at the strained relationship between Hulk Hogan and his daughter Brooke, the WWE legend’s son-in-law, Steven Oleksy, revealed the wrestler had “no interest” in meeting his only daughter’s twins.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Oleksy said he had kept in touch with Hulk and other members of the Hogan family during her estrangement in case they wanted to repair the relationship. He even reached out to Hulk “about a month and a half after” he and Brooke’s twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, were born.

The couple welcomed the twins in January 2025.

“I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at,” Oleksy said. “But there was no interest.”

Oleksy also pointed out that Brooke’s brother, Nick Hogan, said he would come over to the house with Hulk to meet the twins. However, the visit never happened.

The former NHL player said he and Brooke met in Michigan and moved to Florida to be closer to Hulk.

“She was there for every surgery leading up to the last two years,” Oleksy explained. “She would fly down on her own dime, take care of her dad, and it just made a lot of sense.”

He then shared that Brooke “took notes from every doctor” who would treat her father.

“No one understood his body, procedures, medications, and everything else more than my wife,” he noted.

Unfortunately, the father and daughter experienced a fallout in late 2023, just weeks before the WWE star married his third wife, Sky Daily.

Brooke Hogan Previously Cleared the Air About Her Estrangement From Hulk

“It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand,” Brooke stated. “My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business.”

Brooke then said that she offered to be a “life raft” in whatever capacity he needed and gave him all of her support. “I begged him to rest, to take care of himself.”

However, Brooke stated she had to “step away” from the father-daughter relationship to “protect” her heart.

Her husband stated that he acted as a “median” between her and the Hogans.

“I remained in contact with members of her family to try to keep that door open,” he added. “And understand if I should protect myself or try to mend the relationship.”