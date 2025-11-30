broadway-show-with-major-star-to-close-after-only-2-months

A highly anticipated Broadway show featuring a major star is set to close just two months after its opening.

According to Variety, The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth, is now ending its run at the St. James Theatre on Jan. 4. The Broadway musical is based on Lauren Greenfield’s documentary about a couple, Jackie and David Siegel, who are the owners of Westgate Resorts in Versailles, Florida.

The Queen of Versailles first began its 2024 run at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston. It then opened at the St. James Theatre on Nov. 9.

Chenoweth previously spoke about her role in the Broadway musical. “For years, people have asked me, ‘What’s your dream role?'” she said during a recent interview with Variety. “Is it Hello Dolly?’ ‘Is it Gypsy?’ And I’ve always responded, ‘It hasn’t been written.’ Well, it has now.”

She further reflected on playing Jackie Siegel. “Jackie is complicated: Maybe she doesn’t make decisions that we would make, and maybe she spends her money in a way that we wouldn’t. But she also dealt with horrible losses in her life, like the death of her 18-year-old daughter from a drug overdose.”

Chenoweth also said she spoke to Siegel following a performance. “I don’t want to hurt anybody,” she pointed out. “So I said, ‘Jackie, I just want you to know that some people might judge you, and I want you to be prepared.’ And Jackie said, ‘Kristin, play the part. I’ve been judged so much already.’ She gave me permission to play her honestly.”

Kristin Chenoweth Breaks Silence About ‘The Queen of Versailles’ Early Broadway Closure

Following the news that The Queen of Versailles’ final Broadway curtain call will be in early January, Kristin Chenoweth broke her silence.

In an Instagram video, Chenoweth stated, “I know some of you heard that The Queen of Versailles on Broadway is closing. I just want to say that I’m so proud of this new art that we’ve created, and it’s getting harder and harder to do.”

She further admitted that it has been a different few years for other Broadway shows. “I think about all the shows in the past couple of seasons that have come and gone, that not everybody got to see,” the actress continued. “I just love Broadway so much, and I love audiences and a live art form.”

Upon thanking those who have supported the musical so far, Chenoweth encouraged her Instagram followers to buy tickets. “We’d love to see you here,” she added. “Because Broadway is the best. You have a live performance art form, and there’s nothing better than to look out and share an experience with an audience.”