Britney Spears Falls Down Stairs, Leg ‘Snaps Out’

Britney Spears took an unexpected tumble down a set of stairs, later explaining her leg “snaps out now and then.”

Videos by Suggest

The 43-year-old former teen idol detailed her injury on Saturday in one of her now-infamous videos, showing her awkwardly dancing, twirling, and posing in a dimly lit room at her home.

“Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house… it was horrible,” Spears wrote in the caption to the Instagram post. With Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U” playing, she repeatedly clasped her hands in a gesture of prayer and walked toward the camera – perhaps a silent plea to her leg to stay attached.

The “Oops! I Did It Again” singer also smiled as she struck a series of poses, revealing bandages on her right knee, leg, and hands. “It snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken, but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u, god,” she added.

In the video, a bandage was seen on the former teen idol’s right leg. (Image via Instagram / Britney Spears)

“My boys had to leave and go back to Maui,” Spears also wrote alongside the footage. She’s referring to sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

“This is the way I express myself and pray through art… Father who art in heaven… I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better… and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!” the thrice-divorced pop star added.

Britney Spears Famously Had a Leg Injury Back in 2004

Of course, three decades of pulling off jaw-dropping choreography on stage and screen has led to multiple injuries for the “Toxic” singer.

In 2004, Spears sustained a highly publicized knee injury. This led to countless paparazzi photos of her on crutches around Los Angeles and an unprecedented performance hiatus for the usually prolific pop star.

“Going & going & going is all I’ve ever known since I was 15 years old,” Spears mused in a message to fans on her website at the time, per Entertainment Weekly.

She hinted even back then that she was already yearning for a simpler kind of life.

“It’s amazing what advisors will push you to do, even if it means taking a naive, young, blonde girl & putting her on the cover of every magazine,” she added. “I want to enjoy all of the simple things that I missed over the past few years due to working way too much.”