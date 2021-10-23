Britney Spears Brags About Seeing Definition In Her Abs And The ‘Coolest Moment Of Her Life’

Lately, Britney Spears has been all smiles and good vibes after all the positive news for her in regards to her conservatorship. Finally being (and feeling) free has led to Spears documenting her more positive state of mind on Instagram. Recently, the singer revealed her recent weight loss as well as what she described as the “coolest moment” of her life.

How Did Britney Spears Show Off Her Weight Loss?

Yesterday, Britney Spears gave her fans and followers an inside look at her recent weight loss by posting a video on Instagram. In the post, the ‘Toxic’ singer danced happily around her living room wearing nothing but a tiny pair of white shorts and a red crop top.

Needless to say, the outfit Spears wore showcased the definition in her abs and legs nicely. “Well… for the love of God I finally see some definition in my abs!!!!” Spears wrote as part of her caption for the post. “It’s nice to finally see some results!!!!” she added excitedly. Of course, Spears couldn’t post a video of her dancing without music, which also led the pop star to reveal what the “coolest moment” of her life has been so far.

What Was The ‘Coolest Moment’ Of Britney Spears’ Life?

In Britney Spears’ Instagram video, she danced to the song “Glycerine” by Bush. According to Spears’ caption, the song was her “favorite song in high school,” which led to her explaining a truly life-changing moment for her. “A little secret for ya…,” Spears began before revealing the entire story.

The singer then goes on to explain a time when Gwen Stefani invited her over for a pool day with her then-husband, Gavin Rossdale (the lead singer of Bush). Spears explained, Stefani “invited me over one day to swim at her house and me and Gavin from Bush swam together.” Then, Spears added, “literally the coolest moment of my life.” Based on how carefree Spears appeared in the video, there’s no doubt “Glycerine” is still one of her favorite songs.

What Else Is Going On In Britney Spears’ Life?

Spears will have to return to court next month despite the extensive time it took to suspend her father as the conservator of her estate. According to CNN, although Spears’ father is no longer controlling her estimated $60 million, a judge designated a temporary replacement.

Next month, Spears will fight to put the 13-year conservatorship to an end. Despite Spears’ current attorney, Matthew Rosengart, describing her father as “cruel, toxic and abusive,” Jamie Spears has disputed the allegations of abuse.