bravo-reality-tv-star-gets-engaged

Real Housewives of New York City star Ubah Hassan just had a ring put on it.

The 41-year-old accepted a proposal from investment banker Oliver Dachsel while enjoying the great outdoors. She recently shared photos of the romantic moment on Instagram.

The photos capture the couple enjoying a scenic picnic in nature, surrounded by mountains and blue skies filled with clouds. In several shots, Dachsel is seen kneeling in front of Hassan with a ring box, followed by him placing the ring on her finger.

The reality star looks especially emotional in a photo of the two hugging.

Photo by Lev Radin / Shutterstock

“To love and be loved by someone so kind, deeply good, and quietly breathtaking,” Hassan wrote alongside the romantic snaps.

The post’s comments were full of congratulations from Hassan’s fellow Bravo stars, including Garcelle Beauvais, who seemed to already know about the engagement.

“So happy we can now celebrate!!! Hard to keep your secret #lovewins,” Beauvais wrote.

“I’m crying so hard right now, and I already knew the news,” fellow Real Housewives star Sai De Silva added.

Photo by Lev Radin / Shutterstock

The day after the announcement, the L’Agence fashion director took to Instagram to give a closer look at her engagement ring. She shared a FaceTime screenshot that was originally posted by her friend Tara Rudes Dann, per Bravo.

“When I came home from Turkey last weekend.. a few minutes later the phone rang with the most beautiful news,” Hassan wrote alongside the Story. “I love this love [Ubah].”

The post featured Hassan holding up her left hand, showing off her engagement ring. The ring had an oval-shaped clear diamond with a gold split shank band.

According to Bravo, Ubah and Oliver started dating in 2022 but waited a year to confirm their relationship. The couple, with Ubah calling him “Mr. Connecticut,” made their public debut at the 2023 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City.