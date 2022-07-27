6 Brands We Love For Promoting Age-Representation In Fashion

Significant strides have been made in racial and size diversity in the fashion industry in recent years. Through this visibility, marginalized individuals and bodies can both be normalized and celebrated. However, if you look closer, you will also find that ageism is seldom touched upon.

In fashion, youth seems to be everything. From young and ageless models to anti-aging cosmetic products, the industry appears to be age-phobic. In fact, it can feel like being forgotten, unrepresented, or restricted to dull and frumpy choices for women over 40.

By failing to portray mature adults as beautiful, fashionable, or relevant, the fashion industry implies that they’re not. It’s similar to when brands fail to embrace a more diverse runway, both in terms of size inclusivity and racial and ethnic diversity.

Yet, some brands are breaking the mold and having conversations about ageism. In response, they’re featuring models over age 25, which helps younger folks develop healthier perceptions about aging. And we’re here for it!

1. Everlane

Everlane offers sleek, affordable wardrobe essentials. With stylish, polished, comfy, chic pieces that everyone should own, Everlane has something for everyone.

Everlane is also proud of its commitment to producing clothing in ethical factories. Moreover, it has a radical sense of transparency, producing clothes that will last.

2. Beklina

Located in Santa Cruz, California, Beklina is proud to support and empower women, as well as their rights and freedoms. As the first and original online eco store, Beklina celebrates the collections of designers who have a sentiment for color, prints, and contrast.

RELATED: Growing Your Hair Out Gray: 9 Stunning Photo Examples Of How To Do It Well

3. Ace & Jig

As a Brooklyn-based label and a Portland-based brand, Ace & Jig offers joyous and vibrant clothing made from custom-woven textiles. Further, the company uses organic cotton and is certified fair-trade.

4. Alexis Bittar

In Brooklyn, New York, Alexis Bittar is a fashion and jewelry brand primarily known for its standout styles and attention-grabbing jewelry.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Latest Celeb To Make A Case For These Comfy Summer Pants I Want To Live In All Season Long

5. Collina Strada

Currently based in New York, Collina Strada’s collection is designed for adults and children alike and is focused on reinventing classics, including unforeseen details, and assisting individuals in expressing themselves. Collina Strada’s goal is to become fully sustainable in the future while remaining radically transparent.

6. McMullen

McMullen, located in the Bay Area, is an all-inclusive concept shop for luxury fashion that showcases both emerging and established designers from around the world. McMullen is known for carrying famed and renowned brands such as Christopher John Rogers, Tibi, Proenza Schouler, Rachel Comey, Khaite, Peter Do, Lisa Folawiyo, Aisling Camps, Diotima, and Mara Hoffman.

As well as featuring world-renowned brands, the store promotes women’s empowerment and is dedicated to supporting African and African American designers.

More From Suggest