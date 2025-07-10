23-Year-Old Boy Band Member Dies of Leukemia: RIP to Jaehyun

Jaehyun, a K-pop star and former member of Korean boy band F.ABLE, passed away last month following a battle with leukemia. He was 23 years old.

According to Korean media outlets, Jaehyun died on June 29. His former bandmate, Hojun, took to his Instagram Story to pay tribute to him. “I heard the news too late,” he wrote. I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there for your last journey.”

“I sometimes think about how I could have done better, and it’s regretful,” he continued. “I hope you can shake off all your worries and live comfortably there. Thank you for the roughly 5 years. I will pray that you eat a lot of delicious food and do well. Come visit me in my dreams.”

Jaehyun notably kept his leukemia battle private up until his death.

Billboard reports that F.ABLE made their debut under Haeirum Entertainment in 2020. The K-pop boy band released the hit song “Burn It Up” the same year. Among their other singles were “Run Run Run” and “Baby Don’t Cry.”

After the boy band went inactive, three of its bandmates formed a new group, ENPHAZE. Jaehyun stepped back from the public eye to focus on his leukemia battle.

Jaehyun Is Remember After Losing His Battle Against Leukemia

Following the news that Jaehyun passed away, fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late K-pop star.

“May Jaehyun’s memory be eternal,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “And F— CANCER.”

Another fan couldn’t believe how young Jaehyun was while battling the cancer. “That is so incredibly young,” they wrote. “I hope he was able to find some peace, and his time wasn’t too painful. May his soul find whatever peace and happiness an afterlife can give. I hope his loved ones has good support and extra kindness around them to help them with their loss.”

“Cancer really does suck,” a fellow admirer of Jaehyun declared. “Lost a friend to leukemia at 25. It always feels so unfair when someone is so young still.”