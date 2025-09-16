Boy Band Taking Legal Actions Against People ‘Posting Malicious Content Targeting the Members’

K-pop boy band RIIZE is taking action against critics who are posting “malicious content” that targets its members.

According to Soompi, RIIZE’s management team, SM Entertainment, issued a statement about the situation.

“We have filed complaints against individuals who spread false information about RIIZE on various online platforms,” the management team stated. “In particular, those who impersonated the members’ acquaintances to continuously post false claims, as well as others found to have committed illegal acts, have been charged, with some cases resulting in fines following their referral to the prosecution last year.”

The management team further explained that there have been “repeated incidents” where individuals have illegally used boy band members’ personal information to change or cancel their flights, which leads to disrupting schedules.

“We are also taking legal action against these acts,” SM Entertainment shared. “Please be aware that such behavior constitutes obstruction of business and may result in claims for damages. We strongly advise against engaging in these activities.”

The Boy Band’s Management Team Noted There Has Been ‘Significant Harm’ Caused By the Content

It then pointed out that there has been significant harm caused by the posts and comments containing false information about the RIIZE’s management staff.

“We are collecting ample evidence and proceeding with legal action against these individuals as well,” SME Entertainment noted. “So please refrain from disclosing their personal information or engaging in malicious attacks and defamation.”

SM Entertainment also stated that with the help of the boy band’s fans, it is pusuing both criminal and civil action against those posting “malicious content” targeting the members on platforms such as DC Inside, Women’s Generation, Nate Pann, Instiz, Theqoo, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and others, both in Korea and internationally.

RIIZE’s management went on to add that it will respond “strictly” and in accordance with the law. This is for all indiscriminate illegal acts directed not only at the boy band but also at all related parties. “Please be mindful to avoid any behavior that could result in legal consequences,” SM Entertainment added.

RIIZE is a South Korean boy band formed by SM Entertainment. It made its debut in September 2023 as a seven-member boy band.