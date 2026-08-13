Boxer Dies After Severe Brain Injury: Prichard Colón Was 33

Prichard Colón, a former boxer with a promising future, has died at the age of 33.

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His father Richard made the announcement on August 13 in a Facebook post.

“Good morning my people. I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world, NOW HE IS in a better world,” the translated post reads.

“I did everything possible to fulfill HIS WISH, HIS DREAM of bringing him ON VACATION to Puerto Rico as much as he desired but COULDN’T. Thank you for so many years of love and prayers. As much as you can, please keep us in your prayers.”

According to TMZ, while the exact cause of death hasn’t been revealed, Colón has spent the last decade living with the effects of a traumatic brain injury.

Photo: Richard Colon/Facebook

On October 17, 2015, Colón entered the ring to fight Terrel Williams.

During the match, Williams punched Colón in the back of the head multiple times. Later in the fight, Colón, who had been undefeated, fell twice.

Afterward, the fighter became dizzy and vomited, collapsing in the locker room before being taken to the hospital.

There, doctors found a subdural hematoma, and he was rushed into emergency surgery to help relieve the swelling on his brain.

Prichard Colón spent the next 221 days in a coma. When he finally woke, he was unable to walk or talk. He spent the rest of his life in the care of his parents.