Bodybuilder and Actor Varinder Singh Ghuman Dead at 42, Cause of Death Revealed

Varinder Singh Ghuman, a beloved Indian bodybuilder and actor, has passed away.

According to the Indian newspaper The Tribune, Ghuman was receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar when he died. Fellow bodybuilder Harminder Dullowal told the outlet that Ghuman had been hospitalized after rupturing a muscle in his chest.

A hospital doctor informed The Tribune that Ghuman suffered cardiac arrest during shoulder surgery. He was 42.

“We had never expected that he would meet this fate. It is very difficult to accept this loss,” Ghuman’s friend told The Tribune.

News agency IANS reported that Ghuman’s manager revealed he had been experiencing shoulder pain before being hospitalized. He passed away on Thursday, October 9. The bodybuilder’s nephew also confirmed his death to reporters.

The Press Trust of India later reported that Ghuman was cremated in Jalandhar on Friday, with politicians and artists among those mourning his death.

Varinder Singh Ghuman Won Mr. India in 2009

Ghuman had a long bodybuilding career, competing in many contests. He won Mr. India in 2009 and placed second in Mr. Asia. The Tribune also reported that Ghuman competed in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition.

He also appeared in several films. Ghuman started his acting career in 2012 with Kabaddi Once Again, followed by roles in Marjaavaan (2019) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Meanwhile, tributes for the late bodybuilder poured in online, including a message from Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

“Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab’s famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened,” he wrote on X, according to an English translation.

“With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab’s name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow,” he added.