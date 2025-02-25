body-found-amidst-search-for-missing-23-year-old-jogger-jenny-hall

A body has been recovered less than a week after 23-year-old jogger Jenny Hall went missing. While the identity of the deceased is not publicly confirmed, it is believed to be Hall.

According to the BBC, Hall was last seen leaving her home at Barracks Farm, Tow Law, County Durham, on Feb. 18, just after 3 p.m. local time. The next day, her red Ford Focus was found parked on the B6278 between Eggleston and Stanhope.

The Durham Police Department revealed a body was found in a “very remote area of Teedale” shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday amidst the search for Hall. Formal identification has yet to take place, but the Hall family has been informed.

“We’re sorry to report that officers searching for missing woman Jenny Hall have sadly found a body,” a Durham Police Department spokesperson confirmed, per Metro. “Officers carried out an extensive search alongside specialist partners and have been working around the clock to locate Jenny after she went missing on Feb. 18.”

Law enforcement officials stated they were not treating Hall’s death as suspicious. A file was being prepared for the coroner. “They have asked for privacy at this devastating time,” the spokesperson said about the Hall family.

Dozens of People Joined in the Search for Missing Jogger Jenny Hall

The search for Hall was launched hours after she went missing. Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team led the search with local law enforcement. By Friday, the search parties covered 60 miles of path and tracks.

More than a dozen mountain rescue team members participated in the search for Hall. On Saturday, seven drones, 10 mountain rescue dogs, and more than 60 volunteers joined.

“The biggest challenge is the area size itself and the terrain,” one volunteer, Peter Bell, also explained to the BBC. “The terrain is muddy and boggy.”