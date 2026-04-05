Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Claims Against Justin Baldoni Is Dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed the sexual harassment claims brought by Blake Lively against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, significantly narrowing a high-profile legal battle that began in late 2024.

Videos by Suggest

The ruling eliminates 10 of Lively’s 13 claims, including allegations of sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy, Page Six confirmed. The court determined that Lively filed the lawsuit as an independent contractor rather than an employee, which prevented her from pursuing sexual harassment claims under applicable employment laws.

Judge Lewis Liman’s decision marks a major setback for Lively’s case. However, the court allowed three claims to proceed: breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting retaliation. These remaining allegations focus on Lively’s assertion that Baldoni and associated parties retaliated against her after she raised concerns about on-set conditions.

Only Three Of Blake Lively’s Claims Are Going Forward

Lively originally filed the lawsuit in December 2024, seeking $161 million in damages. She accused Baldoni of inappropriate behavior during filming and alleged that he orchestrated a campaign to damage her reputation after she spoke out. Baldoni has consistently denied all allegations.

In response to the ruling, Baldoni’s legal team welcomed the dismissal. In a statement, they wrote, “These were very serious allegations, and we are grateful to the Court for its careful review of the facts, law and voluminous evidence that was provided.”

“What’s left is a significantly narrowed case, and we look forward to presenting our defense to the remaining claims in court.”

Lively addressed the decision publicly, calling the situation “unfathomably painful” but emphasizing that she will continue to pursue the case. She stated that the remaining claims represent the core of her complaint and expressed determination to seek accountability.

“The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others,” she wrote to her Instagram story.

The case will proceed to trial on the remaining claims, with proceedings currently scheduled to begin on May 18.