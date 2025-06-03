blake-lively-drops-emotional-distress-claims-against-justin-baldoni

In an unexpected move, Blake Lively has dropped the emotional distress claims against Justin Baldoni amid their ongoing legal battle.

According to a legal letter obtained by PEOPLE, Baldoni’s attorney, Kevin Fritz, wrote to Judge Lewis J. Liman in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York requesting an “order compelling Blake Lively to identify her medlca and mental health care providers” by signing HIPAA release for access to therapy notes and relevant medical information.”

Fritz wrote in the document that, instead of complying with the request, Lively requested to withdraw claims of emotional distress without prejudice. By making this request, the actress is refusing “to disclose the information and documents needed to disaprove that she suffered any emotional distress” and seeks to “maintain the right to re-file her [infliction of emotional distress claims] at an unknown time tint his or some other court after the discovery window has closed..”

“Ms. Lively cannot have it both ways,” Fritz pointed out.

Blake Lively previously filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, claiming he harassed and caused emotional distress while they were filming the movie. She further claimed that he was part of a smear campaign against her following the film’s release.

Baldoni responded to the lawsuit by countersuing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million. He accused them of extorting him and subsequently defaming him.

Blake Lively’s Attorneys Speak Out About the Latest Legal Move Against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s lawyers spoke out about the latest legal move against Justin Baldoni in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Once again, this is a routine part of the litigation process that is being used as a press stunt,” the actress’ lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, stated. “We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage.”

The legal team then said that Lively “continues to allege emotional distress, as part of the numerous other claims in her lawsuit.” This includes sexual harassment and retaliation. They also said they have a “massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims.”

Lively and Baldoni will face each other in court next spring.

