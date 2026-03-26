Billionaire Ronald Perelman’s Son, Oscar, Has Died At 15

Oscar Perelman, the 15-year-old son of billionaire investor Ronald Perelman, has died.

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Oscar died on March 24, 2026, on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten. His death is believed to be linked to a longstanding medical condition, though the family has not publicly confirmed further details.

Sources close to the family spoke to Page Six and described Oscar as a bright and kind teenager. One source said he was “a kind, smart child” and noted that he closely resembled his father, “Very smart — he was his father’s son.”

Oscar was born in 2010 via surrogate to Perelman and psychiatrist Dr. Anna Chapman, the same year the couple married. At the time, Chapman spoke about the challenges they faced in starting a family and their excitement at welcoming a child.

“We had some trials and tribulations getting to this point, and we are both thrilled,” Chaman told the outlet at the time.

The couple later had another child together via surrogate in 2012.

Becoming A Father Meant Everything To Ronald Perelman

Perelman, 83, built his fortune in the 1980s through major business investments, including his well-known involvement with cosmetics company Revlon. Over the years, he also gained recognition for his philanthropy, particularly through significant donations to medical and research institutions in New York.

He was very excited to have a son. “A baby is something they’ve both really wanted for a while,” a source continued to Page Six. “Friends say they’ve never seen Ronald happier or more content.”

Oscar was one of several children in the extended Perelman family. The businessman has children from previous relationships, including daughters and sons from earlier marriages.

The teenager’s death marks a deeply personal loss for the family. While few public details have emerged about Oscar’s life, those who knew him have emphasized his intelligence and warmth.

The Perelman family has not released an official statement beyond confirming the loss. A representative for the elder Perelman declined to comment to any outlet’s request for comments.