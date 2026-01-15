billie-eilish-stuns-in-casual-tank-top-photo-to-kick-off-2026

2026 kicked off with a bang for Billie Eilish fans, as the sultry songstress treated her followers to a heaping eyeful of her enviable curves.

On Jan. 6, the “Ocean Eyes” singer gifted Instagram a view that was hard to blink at, sporting a plunging black and white polka-dot tank top that barely contained her famous curves. With her cleavage taking center stage, the 24-year-old gazed upward with a playful pout, looking every bit the indie-pop pinup. Of course, even a bombshell needs a snack; in her right hand, she flaunted a large, half-nibbled cookie.

Letting the image mostly speak for itself, Eilish captioned the post, “hey.”



Fans in the comments section were quick to show their appreciation for the singer, who has favored more androgynous, layered looks in recent months.

“She’s looking up because she caught me on the ceiling fan,” comedian and America’s Got Talent alum Preacher Lawson (hopefully) joked.

“Is that Sydney Sweeney? I swear U two could be sisters,” another fan wrote, noticing a certain resemblance we can’t quite put our fingers on.

Meanwhile, yet another fan was simply thanking the stars aligning for such a prolific event, writing: “Thank you lord.”

Billie Eilish Rocked the Same Tank Top in a Sizzling Snap Last Month

This isn’t the first time the singer has teased this look. Back on Dec. 16, Billie reposted an Instagram story from fellow musician Lucy Healey that had fans doing a double-take. The snap featured the “What Was I Made For?” starlet in the same plunging tank and a dainty pendant necklace, trading the cookie for a milk bottle. Standing in a kitchen with her dark hair swept into a messy ponytail and loose, face-framing pieces, she looked effortlessly enticing as she posed with the bottle to her lips.

Perhaps the cookie picture is a sequel of sorts…

i need a week off work pic.twitter.com/xKqimMpq2j — mads ✮ (@181201b) December 15, 2025

Regardless, perhaps this is a sign of things to come from the “Lunch” singer in the year of our lord 2026. And we’re here for it.