Billie Eilish Stalker Dead After Being Hit by Train

Prenell Rousseau, a man who previously stalked music superstar Billie Eilish, was hit and killed by a train in Long Island last week. He was 30 years old.

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According to the New York Post, Rousseau was struck by the train at approximately 5:38 a.m. on Wednesday. He had been jogging “on or near” the tracks. His death appears to be accidental.

Rousseau previously made headlines after he repeatedly appeared at Eilish’s Los Angeles residence in 2020. The singer and her family were eventually granted a protection order against him.

In court documents obtained by the New York Post, Eilish claimed that Rousseau would show “erratic behavior” while appearing at her home, which she shares with her parents. He appeared at the residence uninvited seven times over the course of two days.

The Stalker Asked Billie Eilish’s Father If She Lived There During His First Appearance at the Singer’s Home

When he first appeared, Rousseau rang the doorbell and asked the singer’s father if she lived there.

Although Rousseau persisted, Eilish’s father told him he had the wrong home. The family member then summoned private security to handle Rousseau.

However, Rousseau reappeared hours later. After the seventh visit, he was finally arrested for trespassing/.

“While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down, and began to read a book while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue,” Eilish stated in the documents. “My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.”

Eilish also stated that she and her family were understandably scared of Rousseau. She noted that he didn’t wear a face mask during five of his appearances at the home, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had also touched the doorbell without wearing gloves.

The singer and her family were finally granted a protection order against Rousseau for three years. As part of the order, Rousseau was barred from attempting to contact Eilish or her parents. He was also to stay at least 100 yards from them.

Along with Rousseau, Eilish has been granted protection orders against other stalkers. John Hearle was hit with a protection order in 2021 after he allegedly camped outside Eilish’s home. He would also harass her.

In 2023, Eilish filed a protection order against Shawn Christopher McIntyre after he sent hundreds of messages ot the singer and her family online. He also made violent threats against Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, and her friend Zoe Donahoe.