Bill, Hilary Clinton Reportedly Headed Towards $120M Divorce Amid Health Scare, Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Allegedly Fighting Over Baby Plans, And More Celeb Gossip

When it comes to celebrity couples, everything may seem perfect based on how they portray themselves in the media. However, they still go through rocky times in their relationship like everyone else.

We take a look at the most shocking rumors about celebrity relationships, from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani having baby issues, Aaron Rodgers changing his macho man personality for fiancée Shailene Woodley, and Bill Clinton filing for divorce from Hilary Clinton.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Can’t Decide On A Baby?

(Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

One report claims that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are going through a very rough patch in their relationship. According to US Weekly, the pair can’t get on the same page about having children. “Blake’s pumping the brakes on getting a surrogate to have a baby with Gwen,” an insider dishes. This has totally “distressed” Stefani, the source continued.

Click here to see why Shelton apparently changed his mind about having biological children, and why Stefani believes he’ll come to regret not giving it a try.

Shailene Woodley Too Controlling For Aaron Rodgers?

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers might carry himself like a masculine, manly man to the public, but one report spills that his fiancée Shailene Woodley is actually the one wearing the pants in this relationship. According to Life & Style, Rodgers is getting sick of how rude Woodley acts towards him. Woodley may have slammed his critics amid his COVID-19 scandal, but privately, she’s a nag. “Shailene has turned big, tough Aaron into a wimp,” an insider says.

Click here to find out how Woodley supposedly treats Rogers behind closed doors.

Bill Clinton and Hilary Filing For $120 Million Divorce?

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A recent edition of the Globe reports that Bill Clinton is ready to file for divorce from Hilary. Apparently, Bill’s recent stint in the hospital gave him a new perspective on life, and he’s ready to call it quits with his wife of 46 years. “Bill no longer cares what people think after his hospital stay,” an insider confides.

But now Bill is ready to focus on the future. Click here to see why Bill is apparently so inspired to make such a major, and such an expensive, change in his life.

Our Gift Guides Have The Holidays Covered

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why



The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More



The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season



The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)



Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List